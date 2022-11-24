Traffic Stop results in Vehicle Towed, Impounded & Driver Charged

On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to a previous fail to stop for police occurrence in Elliot Lake.

On November 18, 2022, police observed a known vehicle and suspended driver on Beckett Boulevard. The OPP attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped off in a reckless manner, driving in the opposite lane of traffic and over sidewalks. The vehicle was later located at a residence on Beaumier Crescent. It was subsequently towed and impounded.

Robert CHAYLT, 59 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Dangerous Operation (five counts), contrary to section 320.13(1) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Flight from Peace Officer, contrary to section 320.17 of the CC

Fail to Comply with Appearance Notice – court/fingerprinting, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC

Driving while Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform Stunt, contrary to section 172(1) of the HTA

Fail to Stop for Police, contrary to section 216(1) of the HTA

Disobey Stop Sign – Fail to Stop, contrary to section 136(1)(a) of the HTA

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on November 23, 2022.