Nov 22, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 60% chance of flurries early this morning. Flurries beginning this morning. Local amount 5 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High zero. Wind chill -13 this morning.
- Tonight – A few flurries ending this evening then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -3. Wind chill near -5.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Dr. Anjali Oberai who has been recognized as 2022 Ontario Family Physician of the Year by the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
- Alamos Gold Inc. announced this morning that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.025 per common share. The dividend is payable on December 20, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2022.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- 5th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament - November 22, 2022
- SE OPP Wawa – Downtown Offices to Close - November 22, 2022
- Morning News – November 22 - November 22, 2022