Nov 24, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches developing this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – A few rain showers or flurries and periods of drizzle changing to periods of light snow near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 282 (down 1) active cases, and 15 (down 2) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
News Tidbits:
EACOM has been purchased by Interfor (Burnaby, B.C.).This includes five (5) mills in Ear Falls, Elk Lake, Gogama, Nairn Centre, Timmins, and an engineered wood facility in Sault Ste. Marie. The deal is expected to be finalized in 2022.
Announcements:
- Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, will make an announcement in Cambridge at 8:50 a.m.
- Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will make an announcement about careers for young people at 9:30 a.m. in Whitby
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, and Natalia Kusendova, MPP for Mississauga Centre, to make an announcement in Mississauga at 11:30 a.m.
- Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, to make an announcement in Thunder Bay at 11:30 a.m.
- Men’s Curling Standings – November 22 - November 24, 2021
- Morning News – November 24 - November 24, 2021
- Area Road Conditions – Nov. 24 at 06:45 - November 24, 2021