Morning News – November 24

Weather:

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches developing this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light near noon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few rain showers or flurries and periods of drizzle changing to periods of light snow near midnight. Risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Fog patches. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening. Low minus 8. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 282 (down 1) active cases, and 15 (down 2) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

EACOM has been purchased by Interfor (Burnaby, B.C.).This includes five (5) mills in Ear Falls, Elk Lake, Gogama, Nairn Centre, Timmins, and an engineered wood facility in Sault Ste. Marie. The deal is expected to be finalized in 2022.

Announcements: