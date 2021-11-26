Morning News – November 26

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Chapleau – Gogama. Snow will taper off this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected. Cold temperatures and accumulating snow are leading to icy and hazardous road conditions.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 258 (up 3) active cases, and 14 (down 2) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Daniel Foy, the new police chief for Timmins. OPP Insp. Daniel Foy was a member of the Superior East OPP – Chapleau (1995).

Announcements: