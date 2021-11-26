Breaking News

Morning News – November 26

Nov 26, 2021 at 07:56

Weather:

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Chapleau – Gogama. Snow will taper off this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected. Cold temperatures and accumulating snow are leading to icy and hazardous road conditions.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 258 (up 3) active cases, and 14 (down 2) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Daniel Foy, the new police chief for Timmins. OPP Insp. Daniel Foy was a member of the Superior East OPP – Chapleau (1995).

Announcements:

  • Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, to make an announcement at 9:00 a.m. in Waterloo.
  • Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement at 12 Noon in Scarborough.

 

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*