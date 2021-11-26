Nov 26, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 10. Wind chill minus 26 this morning and minus 13 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill minus 14 this evening and minus 24 overnight.
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for Chapleau – Gogama. Snow will taper off this morning. Total snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm are expected. Cold temperatures and accumulating snow are leading to icy and hazardous road conditions.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There are 258 (up 3) active cases, and 14 (down 2) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.
News Tidbits:
Congratulations to Daniel Foy, the new police chief for Timmins. OPP Insp. Daniel Foy was a member of the Superior East OPP – Chapleau (1995).
Announcements:
- Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, to make an announcement at 9:00 a.m. in Waterloo.
- Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement at 12 Noon in Scarborough.
- Morning News – November 26 - November 26, 2021
- Area Road Conditions – Nov. 26 at 05:57 - November 26, 2021
- APH: 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 & a low-risk exposure - November 26, 2021