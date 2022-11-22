FONOM welcomes new Highway Safety Standard

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is applauding the provincial government’s recent announcement that bare pavement on Northern highways will now be required within 12 hours of a winter storm.

“FONOM would like to thank Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney and the provincial government for making this critical change,” said FONOM President Danny Whalen. “Highways in Northern Ontario connect our communities; and having highways 17 and 11 cleared quicker after the minimal standard is reached is important for road safety.”

Previously this year, the province announced the 2+1 Highway pilot project on Highway 11 north of North Bay and the work of the Northern Ontario Transportation Task Force as steps to ensure highways 11 and 17 serve the residents of the North.

FONOM will continue to work with the Ministry and Ford Government on matters of importance to our member municipalities. The FONOM Board will continue this advocacy during the Rural Ontario Municipal Association conference this January.

FONOM is an association of some 110 districts/municipalities/cities/towns in Northeastern Ontario mandated to work for the betterment of municipal government in Northern Ontario and strive for improved legislation respecting local government in the North. It is a membership-based association that draws its members from Northeastern Ontario and is governed by an 11-member board.