HSCDSB – CUPE Strike & Transition to Remote Learning

Dear Families of the Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board:

As always, I hope this communication finds you and your families well.

I write to you today regarding the recent announcement from CUPE indicating that they have intentions to fully withdraw their services in schools as of Monday, November 21, if a collective agreement is not reached. In light of this news, we will be limiting access to schools, which means that students are not to attend school beginning Monday, November 21.

I can appreciate that this is difficult news for you and your family to hear. As mentioned in previous communications, CUPE represents many workers in our board including school and board office clerical, caretakers, day workers and maintenance staff, educational assistants, early childhood educators, early years’ assistants and library maintenance workers.

In saying that, should strike action begin on Monday, students will learn remotely from home until further notice. Below is the plan to transition to remote learning. For clarification, the following definitions apply:

Asynchronous: Learning that is not delivered in real-time (e.g., completing an assigned task, watching pre-recorded videos, contributing to online discussion boards).

Synchronous: Learning that happens in real-time (e.g., using Google meet to instruct and connect with students in real-time).

Mon., Nov. 21, 2022

Asynchronous learning will begin for those students who have the technology available to them.

Schools will be preparing / organizing technology for student distribution. Please see below for further instructions should your child(ren) require technology to learn from home.

Tues., Nov. 22, 2022

Asynchronous learning will continue for those students who have the technology available to them.

Families can begin picking up technology from their schools.

Wed., Nov. 23, 2022 and until further notice

Synchronous learning will begin.

Mon., Nov. 28, 2022 and until further notice

In-person learning for students with special education needs, whose needs cannot be met through remote learning (e.g., students who are blind, deaf or non-verbal) will begin. Please see below for further details.

Technology Distribution

Please note that students will not be penalized or marked absent from class until they have the necessary technology to participate in classes. We recognize that access to individual digital devices for learning remains a key issue for many families. If your child(ren) requires access to a Chromebook or SEA device in order to participate in remote learning, please contact your school to make arrangements. Opportunities to pick up devices at your child’s school will begin on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Please note that students will be required to return their device immediately upon return to in-class learning in the same working condition as when they signed out the equipment.

Students with Special Needs

Students with special education needs who are unable to participate in remote learning may be offered in-person instruction at designated school sites, which will serve as school hubs. Designated sites were selected in order to maximize the staff available to support student programming and supervision and enable the school board to adequately maintain the cleanliness and safety of the school hubs that are in use.

In-person learning will be limited to students whose special education needs cannot be met through remote learning. This includes students who are blind, deaf and non-verbal. Students will be congregated into a school hub, where school administrators and special education non-union staff will be assigned to deliver programming. Transportation will be arranged for each school hub. School principals will be reaching out to the parents of students who meet this criteria early next week. School principals will also be reaching out to parents of medically fragile students, or students who require health services (e.g., toileting, lifting, transfers, catheterization) to discuss alternatives to remote learning.

In closing, please understand that if it was possible, our schools would be open to in-person learning. Unfortunately, this is not a possibility since we cannot ensure the health, safety and wellness of our students and staff with over 30% of our employees not present in our schools. This is also the case for many other boards in the province.

We continue to pray for a quick resolution to this situation. In the event that the CUPE strike ends and their members return to work, in-person instruction will begin immediately. I will continue to keep in close communication with you. Please continue to check the board website, social media and your email for communication from the board for any updates. Thank you for your continued support. Take care.

Sincerely,

Danny Viotto, Director of Education

Gary Trembinski, Chair of the Board