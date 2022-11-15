Argonaut Gold expresses Sympathy in Death of Contractor

Argonaut Gold Inc. regrets to announce a fatal accident occurred at its Magino Project in northern Ontario.

On Monday, November 14th at approximately 10:57 am, an isolated incident occurred involving a contractor working on the construction of the mill facility which has resulted in a fatality.

“We are profoundly saddened by this accident. The safety of our employees and contractors is our highest priority and the loss of this individual is a shock to us all. We extend our deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones,” said Larry Radford, President and CEO of Argonaut Gold.

The Company is working with authorities in investigating the accident to determine the cause. Additional information will be provided as appropriate.