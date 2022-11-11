Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Manitouwadge – Hornepayne)

6:27 AM EST Friday 11 November 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nakina – Aroland – Pagwa

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Snowfall on travel routes will continue today.

Hazards:

Total snowfall accumulation of 10 to 15 cm.

Timing:

Through early this afternoon.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system will continue to bring a large area of precipitation to parts of northern Ontario until this afternoon.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca/

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.