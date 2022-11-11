Freezing Rain Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park – White River – Dubreuilville)

5:58 AM EST Friday 11 November 2022

Freezing rain warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Ice build-up due to freezing rain is expected or occurring.

Hazards:

Freezing rain with moderate icing possible. Ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm may occur on untreated surfaces. Locally, up to 15 mm of ice accretion is possible.

Ice pellet accumulation of 2 to 5 cm possible.

Timing:

Freezing rain and ice pellets expected through this morning.

Discussion:

A developing low pressure system continues to bring a large area of mixed precipitation to parts of northern Ontario. Precipitation is expected to switch over from a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets to flurries or showers by this afternoon.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and hazardous. Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice. Utility outages may occur. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.