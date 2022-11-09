Ontario Recognizes Seventh Annual Treaties Recognition Week

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs, issued the following statement on Treaties Recognition Week:

“This week, Ontario is marking the seventh annual Treaties Recognition Week by encouraging students and the public to learn more about treaties and how they form the basis of the relationship between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in this province.

Treaties Recognition Week was introduced by the province in 2016 in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Actionto honour the importance of treaties and to help students and residents of Ontario learn more about treaty rights, treaty relationships and their relevance today.

Our government is working with Indigenous and education partners to deliver treaty awareness events in schools and public libraries across the province and continue to expand the teaching and learning resources to support business, organizations and all people in Ontario with learning about treaties — a critical step in the path to reconciliation.

Although many treaties were signed more than a century ago, these agreements remain relevant today and provide the foundation for ongoing co-operation and partnership between Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.

I am deeply grateful to the many Indigenous Elders and knowledge keepers who generously share their understanding and perspectives on treaties each year.

I encourage everyone to learn more about the important role treaties play in our province’s history and heritage, and in our lives and relationships with each other today, as we move forward together to advance reconciliation.”