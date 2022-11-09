Morning News – November 9

Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers and drizzle. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 60% chance of rain or drizzle early this evening. Periods of rain or drizzle beginning this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Amount 15 to 25 mm. Temperature rising to 12 by morning.
Hazardous winter precipitation is possible Thursday into Friday. Ice pellet accumulations of 2 to 5 cm,
and ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm is possible due to an extended period of freezing rain. Total rainfall accumulations of 20 to 50 mm.
News Tidbits:
- Algoma Public Health says that since March 2020, 76 individuals have died from COVID-19. There are four cases in North Algoma.
- Today is the first of the Community Drop-In Sessions to learn more about the 5-year Wawa Tourism Plan and comment. The consultants will return to the MMCC for a second session tomorrow.
- Don’t forget to order your candles for the 4th Annual Ice Candle Celebration Day. The deadline date to order your Ice Candles is Monday, December 12, 2022.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, to make an announcement at 11:00 a.m. in Bradford.
