Morning News – November 9

Weather

Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 9. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Low minus 5.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 68 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

The rising numbers of COVID-19 cases has indicated that Ontario has entered the Fourth Wave. Rising vaccination numbers and a possible reduction in capacity limits may lower the cases.

Sault Ste. Marie is looking to ban single use plastics to reduce the amount being deposited at their landfill. The motion calls for the city to adapt a bylaw that would eliminate single-use plastics of specific items by May 1, 2022. An audit will be conducted to quantify the amount of waste and the composition.

Announcements:

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, Minister of Indigenous Affairs and MPP for Kenora-Rainy River to make an announcement about new job opportunities for First Nations people at 9 a.m.

Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Womenâ€™s Issues, will be joined by Donna Skelly, MPP for Flamborough-Glanbrook, to make a funding announcement at 9 a.m.

Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services, to make an announcement with Little Canada and True Patriot Love Foundation.

Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, and Amy Fee, MPP for Kitchener South-Hespeler, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities, will be joined by Mike Harris, MPP for Kitchener-Conestoga, to make an announcement at 3 p.m.

