Morning News – November 10

Weather

Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 6. Wind chill minus 6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Wind becoming east 20 km/h late this evening. Low minus 1 with temperature rising to plus 2 by morning.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 68 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

Omar El Akkad, is the 2021 winner of the Giller Prize for his novel “What Strange Paradise”. The jury wrote, “Amid all the anger and confusion surrounding the global refugee crisis, Omar El Akkad’s What Strange Paradise paints a portrait of displacement and belonging that is at once unflinching and tender. In examining the confluence of war, migration and a sense of settlement, it raises questions of indifference and powerlessness and, ultimately, offers clues as to how we might reach out empathetically in a divided world.”

Sad to hear that Dean Stockwell (Al in Quantum Leap) died Sunday, November 7th at the age of 85.

Announcements:

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Caledon Village.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Lieutenant-Colonel Gord Scharf, Commanding Officer of the Cameron Highlanders of Ottawa (Duke of Edinburgh’s Own), Barbara Farber, the Regiment’s Honourary Lieutenant-Colonel, and Jim Sourges, Chair of the Bells Corners Business Improvement Area, to make an announcement in support of those who have served, and continue to serve, Canada at 11 a.m.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, will make an announcement at 12 Noon.

Do you remember? On November 10, 1969, “Sesame Street,” made its broadcast debut.