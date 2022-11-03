NDP slams Ford for voting down motion to double ODSP rates, leaving Ontarians in legislated poverty

Peter Tabuns, Interim Leader of Ontario’s Official Opposition NDP, released the following statement in response to the Ford government’s decision to vote down the NDP motion to immediately double Ontario Works (OW) and Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) rates:

“The people living on OW and ODSP are asking for the basic right to live with dignity and respect, free from the stress of not knowing where their next meal or rent payment will come from. They are trying to afford rent, food, transit, and a good quality of life. That’s simply not possible with Doug Ford’s shockingly inadequate OW and ODSP rates, especially at a time when the cost of living is skyrocketing.

It is simply appalling that Doug Ford went out of his way to say no to doubling ODSP and OW rates, making a rare appearance in the House and packing the Conservative benches for a whipped vote that will leave 900,000 Ontarians living in legislated poverty. To the recipients of ODSP and OW: The Ontario NDP stands in solidarity with you. We hear you. And we will continue to fight to double social assistance rates and end legislated poverty.”