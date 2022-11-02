Students to enjoy healthy breakfast options thanks to United Steelworkers Local 2251

Algoma District School Board (ADSB) Director of Education Lucia Reece and Trustee Russell Reid (on behalf of Chair Jennifer Sarlo) accepted a generous donation from United Steelworkers (USW) Local 2251 at the Regular Board meeting held on November 1, 2022.

Mike Da Prat, President of USW Local 2251, and Assistant Debbie Logan donated $14,750 to the ADSB Student Nutrition Program to support schools locally and throughout the district for the 2021/2022 school year. To date, USW Local 2251 has donated $84,250 to Algoma District School Board’s Student Nutrition and Breakfast Programs.

Food programs offer school-age children and youth nutritious options, typically at breakfast and/or as snacks at different times during the day.

The donation from USW will go a long way to support the purchase of fresh fruit, milk, yogurt, cereals and other healthy options which are much needed by some students who arrive at school without breakfast or snacks for the day. Now more than ever, food programs are important for children and youth in our schools and with enhanced safety measures for the delivery of food to students, these programs continue and are being utilized by students in almost all ADSB elementary and secondary schools.

Studies have shown that children whose nutritional needs are met have fewer attendance and discipline problems, and their ability to learn is enhanced.

Director Reece thanked Mike, Debbie and the USW on behalf of the Board and shared that the donation will have a positive impact on a very present need in schools throughout the district.