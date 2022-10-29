Saturday, October 29, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 11. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low +4.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Halfway Haven will not be open this winter season for snowmobilers doing the run between Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie. However, Algoma Sno Plan Affiliation has been working and doesn’t anticipate any impact to their trails at this time.
- If you are travelling west, remember that the Nipigon husky gas and diesel including card-lock pumps are closed from Oct 26 to November 8th, 2022 for repairs.
- Jerry Lee Lewis, of hits “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” died yesterday, Friday morning at 87 of pneumonia.
Don’t Forget:
- In U-18 hockey this weekend, the Wawa Legionnaires will be playing the Timmins Flyers at 2 p.m. and at 8 p.m. today. The Banquet Room and the bar will be open for viewing. On Sunday, they play again at 10 a.m. and the Banquet Room will be open for viewing.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – October 29 - October 29, 2022
- Area Road Conditions – Saturday, October 29 - October 29, 2022
- Don’t Pick Up any Hitchhikers – SE OPP tweet - October 28, 2022