Morning News – October 27

Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 6. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low plus 3.
News Tidbits:
- There was an underground fire at Vale’s Creighton Mine yesterday, it was quickly extinguished.
- Tbaytel has awarded the Tbaytel For Good Community Fund Grants. Three $10,000 grants were awarded to:
- Big Splash Spray Park Committee (Fort Frances) – The Make a Big Splash Spray Legion Park Rehabilitation will see a spray park constructed as part of a large-scale rehabilitation of the Legion Park in Fort Frances.
- Northern Reach Rescue Network – Helping One Dog at a Time will support the Network’s mandate to rescue dogs and cats across northern Ontario, support spay and neuter clinics and promote education around healthy lifestyles for family pets.
- DEK Foundation – Backpacks for Hope will support community members before, during and after addiction treatment by providing backpacks to help their emotional and physical recovery journey.
Don’t Forget:
- Northern Lights Ford is holding their annual “Together Let’s Scare Hunger”. You still have time to bring your non-perishable food items to Northern Lights Ford to help support those in need who use the Wawa Community Food Bank. Drop off your donation before October 31st!
