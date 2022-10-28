Morning News – October 28

Friday, October 28, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this morning and early this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High 9. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low plus 5.
News Tidbits:
- The Métis Nation of Ontario (MNO) is providing an endowment of $515,000 to NOSM University. The endowment will fund a bursary program for Métis students pursuing their MD at NOSM University and is being matched by the FDC Foundation. This MNO funding will support up to six Métis students annually beginning this year at a minimum of $5,000 per year.
- Bearskin Airlines will now schedule three flights a week from Thunder Bay into Geraldton. Greenstone Gold Mines is currently developing an open-pit mine in Geraldton, where some 650 workers are on site.
- Resolute Forest Products is planning to sell the Thunder Bay pulp and paper mill. Resolute FP is in plans to be purchased by Domtar.
Provincial Announcements:
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by David Smith, MPP for Scarborough Centre, to make an announcement in Scarborough at 10 a.m.
Don’t Forget:
- Northern Lights Ford is holding their annual “Together Let’s Scare Hunger”. You still have time to bring your non-perishable food items to Northern Lights Ford to help support those in need who use the Wawa Community Food Bank. Drop off your donation before October 31st!
