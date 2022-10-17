Morning News – October 17

Weather:

Today – Snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 60 this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind north 40 km/h gusting to 80. Low zero.

Winter Weather Travel Advisories:

There isn’t snow sticking in Wawa and highways are wet, but as you go north to Dubreuilville and White River, be aware that snow is staying on the ground. Shoulders are covered with snow, and there is wet highways with the possibility of slushy, snowy sections. Drive with care.

News Tidbits:

There is a beautiful new mural at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre in the Lobby – go check it out!

Congratulations to the Legion Ladies Euchre Team. They took First, and Wawa will host the games next October. Jeanette & Laura won the high pairs!

Provincial Announcements: