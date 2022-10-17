Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Chapleau – Gogama) 6:50 a.m.

5:17 AM EDT Monday 17 October 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect.

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for today and tonight.

Hazards: Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 15 cm, with the majority expected tonight. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing: Ending Tuesday morning.

Discussion: A very slow moving low pressure system will bring precipitation to the area for the next few days. Snow will begin today, continue tonight and then become mixed with rain Tuesday morning.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

