Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North) 5:09 a.m.

5:09 AM EDT Monday 17 October 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Nipigon – Rossport

Winter weather travel advisory in effect through this afternoon.

Editor’s Note: at 9:44 p.m. last night Schreiber Fire tweeted, “The annual re-learn to drive in the cold is starting. 3 vehicles in the ditch this afternoon between #Schreiber and #MarathonON. Reports say slushy conditions up on #CaversHill. Slow it down. ”

Hazards: Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing: Ending early this afternoon.

Discussion: Lake effect flurries are expected to taper off this afternoon. Heavy wet snow could break tree branches causing isolated power outages.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.

3:38 PM EDT Sunday 16 October 2022

Weather advisory in effect for:

Nipigon – Rossport

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for tonight through Monday afternoon.

Hazards: Snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 cm. Reduced visibility in heavy snow.

Timing: Beginning this evening and ending early Monday afternoon.

Discussion: Lake effect rain showers will change to snow this evening and continue until Monday afternoon. Heavy wet snow could break tree branches and cause isolated power outages.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance. Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.