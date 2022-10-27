Breaking News

École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) JK/SK get Creative

Junior and Senior Kindergarten students at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) put their creative and engineering skills to good use when they were challenged to build a platform capable of suporting the weight of their pumpkin. Students were challenged to attain this goal through the use of various items such as tape, sticks, modeling clay, glue and a CD.

