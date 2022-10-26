NDP MPPs urge fair electoral representation for Northern Ontario residents

Guy Bourgouin (Mushkegowuk-James Bay), France Gélinas (Nickel Belt), Sol Mamakwa (Kiiwetinoong), Michael Mantha (Algoma-Manitoulin), John Vanthof (Timiskaming-Cochrane), Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay-Superior North), and Jamie West (Sudbury) are asking the Ontario Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission to reconsider a proposed electoral boundary change that would diminish the representation of Northern Ontarians in Parliament.

In a letter (below) addressed to the Commission last week, the NDP MPPs representing Northern Ontario residents made it clear that the proposed federal boundary change would have a negative impact on regional development, the provision of local services, and the right to participatory democracy for all Northern Ontarians, including Indigenous Peoples and Franco-Ontarians. The MPPs are committed to ensuring that the voices and concerns of Northern Ontarians are amplified, not silenced.