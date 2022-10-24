Morning News – October 24

Monday, October 24, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 18. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening then showers beginning before morning. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60. Low 16.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Black Thunder Enterprises burnt down early last Friday morning. They will still be open on-site doing what they can to still serve their customers. Hours will change from 10:00-4:00 p.m. Monday to Saturday and will be cash only until further notice.
- Interesting to read the report “Lost in the Woods“. This report written by Jennifer Skene, Natural Resources Defense Council and Michael Polanyi, Nature Canada states that the logging industry is one of the country’s highest-emitting sectors.
Don’t Forget:
- Northern Lights Ford is holding their annual “Together Let’s Scare Hunger”. You still have time to bring your non-perishable food items to Northern Lights Ford to help support those in need who use the Wawa Community Food Bank. Drop off your donation before October 31st!
