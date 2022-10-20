Morning News – October 20

Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of snow ending this morning then cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High +3. Wind chill -6 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Low +2.
News Tidbits:
- The GHC Board of Directors has announced that Liliana Silvano will serve as next president and CEO, effective November 21st, 2022. She comes from the Sault Area Hospital where she was the vice-president and chief financial officer.
- Hwy 101 has an eastbound lane and shoulder closed in the Foleyet area (Warren-Carty Road) due to a collision that occurred last night just before midnight.
- The Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) has moved Allan Webster, formerly Director, Regulatory Affairs and Environmental Assessment into the position of Vice-President.
Provincial Announcements:
- Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, will be joined by Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. in Windsor,
- Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, to make an announcement in Toronto at 2:15 p.m.
