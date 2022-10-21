Morning News – October 21

Friday, October 21, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 40 km/h gusting to 70 this morning. High +10. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low +1.
News Tidbits:
- The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) has announced the discovery of the 292-foot Whaleback vessel, Barge 129, 35 miles off Vermilion Point in 650 feet of water. This was part of searching done in partnership with Marine Sonic Technology using Side Scan Sonar where 8 other wrecks were discovered in 2021.
- Very sad to hear that the Supreme Court did not offer any reasons when it dismissed the appeal by survivors of St. Anne’s residential school near Fort Albany, in the ongoing dispute with the federal government over the impact of withheld documents on compensation claims. The government withheld thousands of pages of provincial police records stemming from a mid-1990s probe into abuse at St. Anne’s in the residential school compensation process. St. Anne’s survivors are asking for their claims for compensation to be reassessed with those documents included.
