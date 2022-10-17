Wawa Family Health Team Unveils New Artwork

On Friday, September 21, 2022 at Naturally Superior Adventures, the Wawa Family Health Team (WFHT) celebrated the unveiling of the clinic’s new painting. The WFHT staff were joined by members from Michipicoten First Nations: Lena Andre, daughter Leanne Andre and granddaughter, Indigenous artist Zoey Wood-Salomon, and her partner.

In 2021 at the clinic’s annual retreat the WFHT decided to form a committee to work towards addressing some of the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action, regarding the services that they as primary care providers can attend to. In collaboration with community Indigenous partners Gina and Margaret Simon and Michipicoten First Nation member Evelyn Stone, the committee is working to recognize and change how our local Indigenous patients receive care at the Wawa Family Health Team.

The painting serves to represent the journey of the WFHT and is a commissioned piece completed by Zoey Wood-Salomon, of the Wiikwemikoong Unceded Territory. It can be seen at the entrance to the Wawa Family Health Team within Lady Dunn Health Centre.

The painting is not meant as a finale but a visual reminder that our journey is ongoing and can only move forward with continued collaboration.

The WFHT Truth and Reconciliation Committee invites Indigenous patient/community members to partner in our reconciliation journey. Please contact: Silvana Dereski at 705-856-1313 ext. 5 or Katherine Turmelle at 705-856-1313 ext. 4 for information.