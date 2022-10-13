Morning News – October 13

Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Showers ending near noon then cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 10. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Low plus 2.
Forest Fire Update:
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Benjamin Dennie (graduate École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River)) last June to serve as a page for the House of Commons. On October 2, Benjamin had the honour of pledging allegiance to King Charles III and signing the House of Commons’ administration of oath registry.
- With Health Canada approval of the Pfizer bivalent vaccine, everyone aged 12 and over is eligible to get a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose starting Monday, October 17 if they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series.
Provincial Announcements:
- Paul Calandra, Minister of Long-Term Care, will be joined by Minister Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora—Rainy River, to make an announcement in Kenora at 10 a.m.
- Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing will make an announcement in Mississauga at 11:30.
