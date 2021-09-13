Morning News – September 13

Weather



Sunny. High 16. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness after midnight. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 14 (1) active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

Immunization Uptake and Coverage in Algoma (3:55 PM, September 10, 2021)

# of people who are fully vaccinated – 79,794

% of total population that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) – 69.7%

2021 Forest Fire Status – Northeast Forest Fire Region:



WAW12 – 0.3ha, out

WAW13 – 1.5ha, out

WAW14 – 0.2, out

WAW15 – 30.8ha, Under Control

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 8 2 1 5

The fire hazard ranges mostly from low to moderate across the region, with an area near Pembroke showing a high hazard today.

Northwest Forest Fire Region

Active Fires Not Under Control Held Under Control Observed 55 0 1 10 44

The wildland fire hazard is low in the Kenora and Dryden sectors. Hazard conditions in the Red Lake, Sioux Lookout, Fort Frances, Thunder Bay and Nipigon sectors are low to moderate.

News Tidbits:

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.