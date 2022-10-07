COVID numbers on the rise: residents are reminded to take necessary precautions

Algoma Public Health has observed an increasing trend in high risk COVID-19 cases across Algoma over the past week. Early signals indicate increased transmission of COVID-19 in the region. Residents are reminded to continue to take the necessary precautions to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.

Across the Algoma District, the weekly incidence of new high risk cases has increased by 53%. Weekly incidence in Algoma was 96.1 per 100,000 the week of September 24th, and increased to 146.8 per 100,000 for the week of October 1st. There has also been an increase in hospitalizations and outbreaks in high-risk settings. For more information on these numbers readers can visit Status of Cases in Algoma on the Algoma Public Health website.





“To put ourselves in the best position to reduce COVID-19 transmission and this trend, it is recommended that we remain committed to practicing the COVID-19 precautions that have helped keep us safe throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. John Tuinema, Acting Medical Officer of Health. “Although rising cases are not unexpected in the fall, we must continue to take precautions every day to protect those at home and in the community and to protect our healthcare resources, especially this Thanksgiving weekend.”

With the Omicron sub-variants circulating in Algoma, vaccination continues to be one of the best ways to protect ourselves from severe illness, hospitalization, and death, especially if at higher-risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 infection. It is important to note that while a previous COVID-19 infection may provide some degree of short-term immunity, immunity does decrease over time and a person’s risk of severe illness may also increase with each re-infection.

Multiple layers of protection include:

Screening for symptoms and staying home when ill

Staying up to date on vaccinations

Keeping indoor spaces well ventilated

Physical distancing

Handwashing

Wearing a well-fitted mask in indoor or crowded spaces (including outdoors)

Using Rapid Antigen Testing (RAT) or seeking PCR testing (if eligible)

Vaccine opportunities in Algoma: