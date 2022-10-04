Soo Museum to Host Book Launch “The Many Fentanyl Addicted Wraiths of Sault Sainte Marie”

On Oct. 11, 2022 from 7 to 9 p.m., come visit the Sault Ste. Marie Museum to hear author Mike Sauve. ‘The Many Fentanyl Addicted Wraiths of Sault Sainte Marie’ is Mike’s forthcoming book from Tailwinds Press. This event is free and will be accepting optional pay-what-you-may donations for admission.

The book includes an overview of Sault history, discussing figures like F.H. Clergue, Alexander Henry, David Pim, and many others. According to the author, “the point of this effort was to shine a light on historical tendencies that too often people in Sault Sainte Marie prefer to ignore.” Author Mike Sauve will read a few passages from his book and will be staying to lead a panel discussion.

The goal of the event is to have a wide-ranging discussion about factors that led to the opioid crisis locally, and what can be done to lessen its impact going forward. Topics of conversation will include various funding goals, issues such as bussing and housing, media representation and institutional failures, and the widespread socio-emotional cost of the problem. To end on a positive note, strategies for the mobilization of charitable resources and a look at what other communities have done successfully.

Panelists will include Brooke Adams, outreach worker from the Group Health Centre’s HARP program who has lived experience with substance use, mental health, and homelessness; Cali Colliver-Bouffard, counsellor/opiate case manager, A New Link; Kali Burnell, crisis counsellor, Women In Crisis (Algoma); Luke Dufour, Sault Ste. Marie City Councillor; Mike Sauve, author of ‘The Many Fentanyl Addicted Wraiths of Sault Ste. Marie’; and Sarah Skagen, social work student. Time will be made at the end for audience questions and comments.

There is free parking in the museum’s back parking lot and also, nearby in the Albert/Brock Street parking lot.