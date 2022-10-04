Morning News – October 4

Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers. High 17. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Low 11.
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the majority of the Northeast Region today, except for a small area located around the community of Cartier that is showing a high hazard.
News Tidbits:
- The agendas for the October 4, 2022 Corporate Planning Committee and Regular Council meetings have been published and are now available on the Municipal Civic Web. The meeting will begin at 6:30 a.m. and is open to the public and also via livestream.
Government Announcements:
- Todd Smith, Minister of Energy, to make an announcement at 10 a.m. in Brampton,
