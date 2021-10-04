Morning News – October 4

Weather

Cloudy. High 17. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Low 10.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 7 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. Four cases are in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

83,503 people (73%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 2:58 PM, October 1, 2021).

News Tidbits:

There may be traffic delays near the Pic River (Marathon). Emergency services were on scene at a motor vehicle collision at 6 a.m.

Be sure to read CBC’s reporting on the Roman Catholic Church’s controversial $79-million compensation deal for residential school survivors following a successful court application by CBC News and the Globe and Mail. It is eye-opening and casts a dim light on the recent apology that was published by the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB). Click the link here.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.