Morning News – October 5

Weather

Mainly cloudy. Clearing near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 7.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 6 active cases of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today. There are cases are in the North Algoma Area (Dubreuilville, Michipicoten First Nation, Missinabie Cree First Nation, Wawa, White River).

83,503 people (73%) in the Algoma District are fully vaccinated (Last Updated: 2:58 PM, October 1, 2021).

News Tidbits:

The Wawa Fire Department got their new Fire Truck yesterday!

What an experience this will be William Shatner) is going to space! The captain of the most famous space ship the USS Enterprise (NCC-1701) will will launch into space with Blue Origin on Oct. 12th.

Announcements:

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 8:45 a.m.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Harry Jongerden, Interim Executive Director of the Toronto Botanical Garden, and Charlie Johnstone, CEO of The Royal Agricultural Winter Fair, for a funding announcement in support of organizations operating in communities across the province at 2 p.m.

Bears are on the roam in Wawa. Please make sure that you have nothing available for them to eat, as they are foraging everywhere due to the short blueberry season this year. For personal protection, Young’s General Store does have bear bangers and bear spray back in stock.