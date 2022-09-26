HOPKINS, James “Jim”

At the age of 73 passed away suddenly at his home in Dubreuilville, ON on Friday, September 23, 2022. He is survived by his wife Claudette, step-children Jean-Claude, Gilles (Cathy), Alain (Brigitte) and Michel (Brittany) Cyr; and children Sandy and Rick Hopkins. He was the older brother to Russell (Margie), Larry (Pat), Brian (Kim), John (Verna), Lorna and Mike Benson. Jim grew up in Porquis Junction, met his wife Claudette, and spent many years “trucking” with his wife. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family, and especially his quiet place on the Magpie River. He would do anything for a laugh and always enjoyed a good time. Anyone that truly knew him, knew he had such a big heart. He could make you laugh even when you were mad at him. We take comfort in knowing that Jim is now at peace.

A visitation will be held at Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, on Friday, September 30, 2022, from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a time of sharing memories at 5:15 p.m.

Cremation will follow.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa, 1-800-439-4937). www.kerryfuneralhome.ca