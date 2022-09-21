Breaking News

Morning News – September 21

Tuesday, September 21, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 17 with temperature falling to 9 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1049 17
Elliot Lake & Area 581 10
North Algoma 308 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,722 73
  Updated:  September 20, 2022, 2:55PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region (being observed). The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits:

  • Don’t forget that Algoma Power will interrupt the electrical service along Highway 17 North Catfish Lake including Tamawa Road and the Marion Lake Tower site Tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for line upgrades.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*