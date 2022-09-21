Morning News – September 21

Tuesday, September 21, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 17 with temperature falling to 9 this afternoon. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Cloudy with 60% chance of showers. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low plus 5.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1049
|17
|Elliot Lake & Area
|581
|10
|North Algoma
|308
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,722
|73
|Updated: September 20, 2022, 2:55PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region (being observed). The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- Don’t forget that Algoma Power will interrupt the electrical service along Highway 17 North Catfish Lake including Tamawa Road and the Marion Lake Tower site Tomorrow between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. for line upgrades.
