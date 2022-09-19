Morning News – September 19

Monday, September 19, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 8.
Special weather statement: Rain, heavy at times is expected in the amounts of 20 to 40 mm, expected to end this afternoon.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in previous 7 days
|
Confirmed Cases
|9,590
|85
|
Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022
|7,386
|85
|
High-Risk Active Cases
|107
|2
|
Resolved Cases
|9,483
|83
|
*Deceased
|66
|3
|
Deceased in 2022
|45
|3
|Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.
News Tidbits:
- This Saturday, September 24th, and Sunday, September 25th, the MMCC will host the Nickel Capitols and the Thunder Bay Kings in exhibition games. Your $5 entrance fee will support local youth programs.
- The lineup at Tim’s is long, but you may wish to brave it – the annual SMILE Cookie campaign begins today and proceeds will go to Wawa and Area Victim Services.
