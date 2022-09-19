Breaking News

Morning News – September 19

Monday, September 19, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Cloudy. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. Fog patches developing this evening. Low 8.

Special weather statement: Rain, heavy at times is expected in the amounts of 20 to 40 mm, expected to end this afternoon.

COVID Statistics:

  Current Change in previous 7 days

Confirmed Cases

 9,590 85

Confirmed High-Risk Cases in 2022

 7,386 85

High-Risk Active Cases

 107 2

Resolved Cases

 9,483 83

*Deceased

 66 3

Deceased in 2022

 45 3
Updated: September 15, 2022, 3:20 PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today.

News Tidbits:

  • This Saturday, September 24th, and Sunday, September 25th, the MMCC will host the Nickel Capitols and the Thunder Bay Kings in exhibition games. Your $5 entrance fee will support local youth programs.
  • The lineup at Tim’s is long, but you may wish to brave it – the annual SMILE Cookie campaign begins today and proceeds will go to Wawa and Area Victim Services.
