Morning News – September 15

Wednesday, September 15, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers ending overnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low 8.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1032
|9
|Elliot Lake & Area
|571
|6
|North Algoma
|306
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,649
|60
|Updated: September 13, 2022, 2:55PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region today, with the exception of a few small portions of the Cochrane sector and a portion of the North Bay sector located south of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, which are showing a high fire hazard.
Don’t forget:
- Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for a portion of customers on Broadway Ave, Nyman Ave, Klondike Street and Wood Ave today, Thursday, September 15th between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00 pm.
