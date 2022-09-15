Breaking News

Morning News – September 15

Wednesday, September 15, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Showers beginning late this afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Showers ending overnight then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h near midnight. Low 8.

 

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1032 9
Elliot Lake & Area 571 6
North Algoma 306 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,649 60
  Updated:  September 13, 2022, 2:55PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across most of the Northeast Region today, with the exception of a few small portions of the Cochrane sector and a portion of the North Bay sector located south of Lady Evelyn-Smoothwater Provincial Park, which are showing a high fire hazard.

Don’t forget:

  • Algoma Power requires an electrical service interruption for a portion of customers on Broadway Ave, Nyman Ave, Klondike Street and Wood Ave today, Thursday, September 15th between the hours of 9:00am and 3:00 pm.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*