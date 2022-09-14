Breaking News

Morning News – September 14

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Low plus 4.

 

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1032 9
Elliot Lake & Area 571 6
North Algoma 306 2
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,649 60
  Updated:  September 13, 2022, 2:55PM

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today, except for small portions of the Cochrane sector which are showing a high fire hazard.
