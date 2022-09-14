Morning News – September 14

Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 16. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Low plus 4.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1032
|9
|Elliot Lake & Area
|571
|6
|North Algoma
|306
|2
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,649
|60
|Updated: September 13, 2022, 2:55PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are two active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is low to moderate across the Northeast Region today, except for small portions of the Cochrane sector which are showing a high fire hazard.
