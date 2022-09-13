Morning News – September 13

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 21. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this evening. Low plus 3 with risk of frost.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1025
|11
|Elliot Lake & Area
|570
|9
|North Algoma
|304
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,606
|52
|Updated: September 8, 2022, 3:00PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There is one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard varies from low to high in the Northeast Region. Parry Sound and Algonquin Park have a high fire hazard.
News Tidbits:
Provincial Announcements:
- Jagmeet Singh, will visit Thunder Bay where he will meet with workers and talk about how the NDP continues to fight for them and their families, tour the Alstom Thunder Bay Plant, and is expected to make an announcement about dental care.
