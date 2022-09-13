Men’s NIght Golf – September 8

(111 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Glen Williams, Joe McCoy, Spare – 29

2nd: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Paul Asselin – 29

3rd: Luc Belanger, Rene Gagne, Roger Lefebvre – 32

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Roger Gamache, Carl Chabot, Jared Saunders – 33

2nd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Joe McCoy – 33

3rd: Rolly Lachapelle, Mike McCoy, Mark McRae – 33

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Greg Dumba, Bill Matheson, Spare – 34

2nd: Michel Lemoyne, Jason Belisle, Spare – 34

3rd : Chris Buckell, Mark Szekely, Alain Buffard – 34

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Jarret Ralph, Dominic Chasse, Brayden Spooner – 35

2nd: Jeff Amos, Al Macdonald, Bernie Erechook – 35

3rd: Gary Trudeau, TonyThomas, Spare – 35

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Chris Casavant – 37

2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Frank Desmoulin – 37

3rd: Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Darcey Pilon – 37

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Ray McGreggor, Mark Beland, Ron Hale – 39

2nd: Jose Plante, Mikael Rioux, John Nelson – 39

3rd: Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson – 40

7th FLIGHT:

1st: Kyle Funk, Rick Funk, Spare – 40

2nd: Rob Vernier, Taylor Vernier, Spare – 40

3rd: – N/A

8th FLIGHT:

1st: John Scott, Garth Wheatley, Joe Provost – 42

2nd: – N/A

3rd: – N/A

9th FLIGHT:

1st: – N/A

2nd: – N/A

3rd: – N/A

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jeff Amos

Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Luke Morden

Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Joe McCoy

Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize + Bonus for Eagle Closest to Hole #4: Luke Morden (Eagle & $80.00 Bonus)

RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Rick Funk

AJ’s Pizza: 3 10 oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Dylan Buckell

Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Luke Morden

Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Paul Asselin

Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Jeff Amos

Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Al Macdonald

Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Jeff Amos

Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Dominic Chasse

Winner of Cash Draw $55.50 : Steve Jozin

Hole in One – $3163.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3218.50 ($3163.00 + $55.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*

25 Foot Putt $885.00 – ($829.50 + $55.50) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week – John Nelson, Alain Buffard, Eric Mitrikas – Putt off will happen September 15th (names drawn by Rick Funk)

PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.

Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.