Men’s NIght Golf – September 8

(111 Players)
1st FLIGHT:
1st: Glen Williams, Joe McCoy, Spare – 29
2nd: Tom Terris, Luke Morden, Paul Asselin – 29
3rd: Luc Belanger, Rene Gagne, Roger Lefebvre – 32
2nd FLIGHT:
1st: Roger Gamache, Carl Chabot, Jared Saunders – 33
2nd: Tim Lesarge, Mike Hogan, Joe McCoy – 33
3rd: Rolly Lachapelle, Mike McCoy, Mark McRae – 33
3rd FLIGHT:
1st: Greg Dumba, Bill Matheson, Spare – 34
2nd: Michel Lemoyne, Jason Belisle, Spare – 34
3rd : Chris Buckell, Mark Szekely, Alain Buffard – 34
4th FLIGHT:
1st: Jarret Ralph, Dominic Chasse, Brayden Spooner – 35
2nd: Jeff Amos, Al Macdonald, Bernie Erechook – 35
3rd: Gary Trudeau, TonyThomas, Spare – 35
5th FLIGHT:
1st: Sandy Oliver, Mario Casavant, Chris Casavant – 37
2nd: Rob Sedore, RJ Sedore, Frank Desmoulin – 37
3rd: Brandon Case, Bradley Case, Darcey Pilon – 37
6th FLIGHT:
1st: Ray McGreggor, Mark Beland, Ron Hale – 39
2nd: Jose Plante, Mikael Rioux, John Nelson – 39
3rd: Ralph Zagar, Jeff Austin, Ray Brisson – 40
7th FLIGHT:
1st: Kyle Funk, Rick Funk, Spare – 40
2nd: Rob Vernier, Taylor Vernier, Spare – 40
3rd: – N/A
8th FLIGHT:
1st: John Scott, Garth Wheatley, Joe Provost – 42
2nd: – N/A
3rd: – N/A
9th FLIGHT:
1st: – N/A
2nd: – N/A
3rd: – N/A
SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:
North of 17 Restaurant: 1 Hercules Cheese Pep Pizza Closest to Hole #1: Jeff Amos
Northern Lights Ford: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #2: Luke Morden
Stretch Lumber: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #3: Joe McCoy
Whitefish Lodge: $30.00 Cash Prize + Bonus for Eagle Closest to Hole #4: Luke Morden (Eagle & $80.00 Bonus)
RJ’s Bait: 90 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #5: Rick Funk
AJ’s Pizza: 3 10 oz Steaks Closest to Hole #6: Dylan Buckell
Mission Motors: $30.00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #7: Luke Morden
Trans Canada Chrysler: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #8: Paul Asselin
Wawa Motor Inn: $30. 00 Cash Prize Closest to Hole #9: Jeff Amos
Subway .. buy $15/get $15 for free + $10.00 Cash Prize – Senior Men (65+) Longest Drive Hole # 5: Al Macdonald
Canadian Tire: $25 Gift Certificate Men’s Longest Drive Hole #8: Jeff Amos
Winner: $10 Clubhouse Voucher: Dominic Chasse
Winner of Cash Draw $55.50 : Steve Jozin
Hole in One – $3163.00 – NO WINNER – Includes holes 3 & 7. Next weeks amount is $3218.50 ($3163.00 + $55.50) – *ALL goes to the Winner*
25 Foot Putt $885.00 – ($829.50 + $55.50) No Winner last week – 3 putters for next week – John Nelson, Alain Buffard, Eric Mitrikas – Putt off will happen September 15th (names drawn by Rick Funk)
PLEASE REMEMBER TO BRING CASH-NO DEBIT OR CREDIT CARDS FOR MEN’S NIGHT ENTRY.
Thank you to all that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season! Without their support, Men’s Night would not be the success it is today.
