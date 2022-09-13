Delivering dental care for your kids and putting money in your pocket

On Tuesday, Canada’s NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announced that New Democrats used their power to help families and their budgets by giving families with children under 12 $650 a year, per child, to get their teeth fixed and by putting money in people’s pockets with $500 to pay their rent and up to $467 to pay their bills. It’s clear that left to their own devices, the Liberals were never going to act, and the Conservatives think families should fend for themselves. These three life-changing measures for families are only because of months of efforts from the NDP.

“Families are having to decide to pay for dental care for their kids or pay their bills. No one should have to deal with the pain or lifelong damage of going without dental care. But today, too many Canadians end up in the emergency room because of dental problems that could be easily prevented,” said Singh. “Unfortunately for families, for years the Liberals voted with the Conservatives against dental care. Today, we’re announcing the first step of a dental care plan to make sure your kids can get their teeth fixed. But we’re not going to stop there, we’re going to keep fighting to make sure all Canadians can access comprehensive dental care as part of our healthcare system.”

For months, New Democrats have been pushing the government to act on inflation and the rising cost of living and for months, the government has said it’s not their fault and have left Canadians to fend for themselves. Had the Liberals recognized the urgency of the situation, these three measures could have been passed in the House last spring and people could have already seen these funds in their budgets.

The three measures New Democrats are delivering are: