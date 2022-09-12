BROUSSEAU, Albert

Passed away peacefully with his family by his side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Sunday September 11, 2022 at the age of 81 years. Beloved husband of Lucie Haman and the late Denise. Loving father of Levis (Martine), Steve (Joanne Casavant) and the late Sylvain Brousseau. Step-father of Justin McRae. Proud grandfather of Jake and step-grandfather of Taylor, Alex, Derek (Mellissa) and Renald (Chantal). Step great-grandfather of Mason and Bryce. Dear brother of the late Léon (Aurore), Joseph (Marie), Roland (Normande), Fernande (late Jean-Guy), André (Louise), Francoise (Roland), late Jacques (Pauline) and Denise (Gérarld). Albert will be missed by his many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the medical team and staff of the Lady Dunn Health Centre for the excellent care, compassion and professionalism provided to Albert and to his family.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie). A Celebration of Life for family and close friends will be held at the Hawk Junction Community Centre on Saturday September 17, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Palliative Care or to the Canadian Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.