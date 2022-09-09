Breaking News

Morning News – September 9

Friday, September 9, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.
  • Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 14.

 

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1025 11
Elliot Lake & Area 570 9
North Algoma 304 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,606 52
  Updated:  September 8, 2022, 3:00PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly high in the Northeast Region with a few areas with a moderate hazard such as Kirkland Lake, North Bay, Pembroke, and Bancroft.

News Tidbits:

  • Congratulations to John Spekking and Craig Spooner on their retirement from the Wawa Fire Department.
  • Don’t Forget – Tomorrow is the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day!

 

 

Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*