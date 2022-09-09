Morning News – September 9

Friday, September 9, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning this morning. Risk of a thunderstorm late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 22. Humidex 28. UV index 3 or moderate.
- Tonight – Showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 15 to 25 mm. Low 14.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1025
|11
|Elliot Lake & Area
|570
|9
|North Algoma
|304
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,606
|52
|Updated: September 8, 2022, 3:00PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There one active wildland fire in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly high in the Northeast Region with a few areas with a moderate hazard such as Kirkland Lake, North Bay, Pembroke, and Bancroft.
News Tidbits:
Congratulations to John Spekking and Craig Spooner on their retirement from the Wawa Fire Department.
- Don’t Forget – Tomorrow is the annual Household Hazardous Waste Day!
