Morning News – September 8

Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 19.
COVID Statistics:
|Algoma Region
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1023
|11
|Elliot Lake & Area
|565
|7
|North Algoma
|304
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,589
|56
|Updated: September 6, 2022, 1:55PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are three active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the Northeast Region. Part of the Far North is showing an extreme hazard.
News Tidbits:
- Heartbreaking to many families is the news that Sault Area Hospital’s Residential Withdrawal Management and Safe Beds, has been delayed from the planned opening in December, and won’t open until spring now.
