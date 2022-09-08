Breaking News

Morning News – September 8

Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 22. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
  • Tonight – Partly cloudy. A few showers beginning after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 19.

 

COVID Statistics:

Algoma Region Current Change in the previous 7 days
Central & East Algoma 1023 11
Elliot Lake & Area 565 7
North Algoma 304 1
Sault Ste. Marie & Area 7,589 56
  Updated:  September 6, 2022, 1:55PM

 

Forest Fire Update:

  • There are three active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. The fire hazard is mostly moderate to high in the Northeast Region. Part of the Far North is showing an extreme hazard.

News Tidbits:

  • Heartbreaking to many families is the news that Sault Area Hospital’s Residential Withdrawal Management and Safe Beds, has been delayed from the planned opening in December, and won’t open until spring now.

 

 

