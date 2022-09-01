Ladies Night Golf – August 24

(78 Players)

1st FLIGHT:

1st: Jan Gagnon, Diedre Dupuis, Ashley Omolida – 38

2nd: Marcie DLF, Cassee Provost, Suzanne Lacasse – 38

3rd: Barb Leschishin, Lynne Zuliani, Spare – 39

2nd FLIGHT:

1st: Lise Noel, Toni Rutland, Spare – 40

2nd: Rachael Korytko-Amos, Meghan Korytko-Amos, Donna Korytko – 40

3rd: Chrystal Morden, Jody McRae, Spare – 41

3rd FLIGHT:

1st: Diane Spencer, Melissa Terris, Florance Orr – 44

2nd: Darlene Trovarello, Jessica Trovarello, Spare – 45

3rd: Luan Buckell, Sue Switzer, Linda Sillanpaa – 45

4th FLIGHT:

1st: Shirley Hale, Norma Kauk, Ann Fenlon – 45

2nd: Chrissy McRae, Ida Vernier, Katherine Turmelle – 47

3rd: Judy Zagar, Tracey Vernier, Tania Case – 48

5th FLIGHT:

1st: Danette Mathias, Lulu Case, Christina Portis – 49

2nd: – N/A

6th FLIGHT:

1st: Margaret Davidson, Gerry Rose, Lorna Chiupka – 55

2nd: N/A

3rd: N/A –

SPECIAL EVENTS WINNERS:

AJ’s Pizza – 3 Steaks – Longest Putt Hole # 1 : Lynne Zuliani

Northern Lights Ford – $ 15.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 2 : Judy Zagar

North of 17 Restaurant – Large Pep Pizza – Closest to the Pizza Box – Hole #2 – Brenda Tait

Provost – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 3 (1st shot) : Jan Gagnon

Subway – $Buy $15 get $15 Free – Long Drive (60 years or over) Hole # 4 : Linda Guindon

Wilderness Helicopters – $30 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 4 : Luan Buckell (Birdie!!)

Whitefish Lodge – $30.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 5 (3rd shot) : Barb Leschishin (birdie!!! and $100 bonus!!)

Wawa Motor Inn – $25.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 6 (3rd shot) : Darlene Trovarello

Kurt Geldart Contracting – $20.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin # 7 (1st shot) : Paula Valois

Canadian Tire – $25.00 Gift Certificate – Long Drive (59 years and under) Hole # 8 : Jody McRae

Trans Canada Chrysler – $20.00 Cash Prize – Longest Putt Hole # 8 : Sue Lord

Fenlon’s Pharmacy – $15.00 Cash Prize – Closest to the Pin Hole # 9 (3rd shot) : Rachael Korytko-Amos

Home Building Centre – $20.00 Gift Certificate – Draw : Chris Mitchell

Wawa Rental – $15.00 Gift Certificate – Draw : Christina Portis

Wedome – $25 Tim’s Gift Card – Draw – Meghan Korytko-Amos

Michipicoten Golf Club – $10.00 Voucher – Sue Switzer

Hole in One – Cash Prize – $1084.00 Total – No Winner (NEXT WEEK WILL BE $1123.00!! -$1084.00 + $39.00)

15 Foot Putt – $442.50 Total ($403.50 + $39.00) – names drawn will putt this coming week, August 31st – Sue Kirby, Jessica Trovarello, Chrystal Morden

Thank you to everyone that support the club weekly. A very big thank you to all our local sponsors for the 2022 season!! Without their support Ladies Night would not be the success it is today.