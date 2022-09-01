East Algoma OPP – Investigation continues in to Elliot Lake Robbery

On August 30, 2022, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a residence on Tokyo Crescent in Elliot Lake regarding an attempted robbery occurrence.

The complainant had reported that a person entered their residence and demanded money. The complainant called 911 and the suspect departed. The suspect is described as wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat and a bandana covering their face.

The OPP’s Canine Unit and Emergency Response Team (ERT) assisted with the investigation.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible should immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at: www.sudburycrimestoppers.com You may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.