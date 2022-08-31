GRASLEY, Julie Anne

, 1948- , 2022

Passed away suddenly at the Lady Dunn Health Centre, Wawa on at the age of 74 years. Beloved mother of Joe and Stephanie and Chris and Carla. Proud Nana to Christina, Cassie, Daysie, Lyliie, Willow and Christian. Julie Anne also leaves behind her many nieces, nephews and cousins. Julie Anne had 10 siblings and is survived by her brother Doug and sister Linda. Special sister-in-law to Lila Peterson.

Mom was a very kind woman with a heart of gold, so proud of her boys and most importantly her grandchildren. She was a hard worker who tried to give her family the world. Mom worked as a cook most of her life in Wawa providing for her family as a single mother. Mom enjoyed sewing handmade blankets, making endless delicious baked goods, picking blueberries when able, watching her favourite shows and playing some bingo but most of all she enjoyed being with her family.

We love you deeply and will miss you every waking moment but are thankful your are at rest and not in pain.

At Julie Anne’s request, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

If so desired, donations made to the Ontario Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by her family.

(Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa