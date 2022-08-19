Morning News – August 19

Friday, August 19, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 4 or moderate.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 16.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|988
|28
|Elliot Lake & Area
|536
|6
|North Algoma
|302
|3
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,403
|65
|Updated: August 18, 2022, 2:35PM
Forest Fire Update:
- The current fire hazard is high across most of the Northeast Region. The Far North is showing a hazard that varies from low to high.
News Tidbits:
- For the summer, there have been five cows grazing in the grass along the highway, survivors of the crash at Old Woman Bay. Four of the cows were harvested “euthanized’ a short time ago, but there is a movement underway to save the last cow and send her to a ‘retirement farm’. Wawa-news is not sure if these cattle were being transported to a farm or a slaughterhouse – but am grateful that no motorists had struck one of the cows, and wishes all the best for the last survivor. It is curious that the original owner would not have been forced to remove this hazard to motorists.
- Premier Doug Ford announced that he has re-appointed Michelle DiEmanuele as Secretary of the Cabinet and Clerk of the Executive Council.
