Morning News – August 26

Friday, August 26, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Increasing cloudiness. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 22. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 10.
COVID Statistics:
|Current
|Change in the previous 7 days
|Central & East Algoma
|1006
|18
|Elliot Lake & Area
|553
|17
|North Algoma
|303
|1
|Sault Ste. Marie & Area
|7,489
|86
|Updated: August 25, 2022, 3:15PM
Forest Fire Update:
- There are two fires in the northeast region. The fire hazard is low to moderate for the majority of the Northeast Region.
News Tidbits:
- After the MNR has denied for many years that cougar/mountain lions live in Northern Ontario – video evidence is emerging that proves that they do exist. A cougar was caught on a trail cam in July in Pukaskwa Naional Park. Yesterday, a cougar was sighted in the Soo, Michigan (in the area of JKL School, located at 1301 Marquette Ave., near the reservation). Sault Tribe Law Enforcement has increased patrols in the area and barricaded the trail, and recommends people stay off the trail area of the school.
- Batchewana First Nation celebrated the official grand opening of the Chi We Kwe Don water treatment plant in Goulais Bay Thursday. The water treatment provides water for 49 homes.
- Don’t forget to go out for wings tonight at the Legion with a CCR/John Foggerty tribute band. If you don’t want to go out – they are offering takeout!
